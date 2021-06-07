Very warm, with a few storms Monday

DENVER — We are in for a warm week across the Front Range, with highs nearing 90 each afternoon.

Summer doesn't officially begin until June 20, but it's sure going to feel like it this week. To start the week, expect plenty of sunshine and only isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected over higher terrain this afternoon and a couple will spread east over the plains. The risk for severe weather is low, but some storms may produce very gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain.

Highs across the metro area will climb to the upper 80s to low 90s Monday.

Other than a few storms, we are looking at a very warm and dry weather pattern this week. It is a good thing our spring has been so wet over the eastern half of the state — drought conditions have pretty much ended for now. Western Colorado has not been as lucky and remains very dry.

At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 10 inches — more than an inch above what we saw in all of 2020 — and that's about 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

Temperatures will stay above average this week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s to low 90s through Thursday, with dry days expected in Denver.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado.

Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo.

Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

There's little relief from the drought for western Colorado. In the east, enjoy some very fine days to come!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.