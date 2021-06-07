Tornado touches down in Weld County near Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A tornado touched down near Platteville in Weld County Monday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., AirTracker7 captured video of the land spout tornado west of Platteville as it remained on the ground for several minutes.

Mike Nelson explains landspout tornado that touched down near Platteville

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area until 6 p.m. They urged residents in the affected area to take cover immediately.

There was no immediate word on damages or injuries.

The storms the produced the tornado caused disruptions at Denver International Airport. The airport reported several departure and arrival delays.

The most tornado-prone county in Colorado and the entire country is Weld County, which has seen 268 tornadoes since 1950.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information comes available.

