Cool and clear Tuesday in the Denver Metro Area. Warmer through Thursday.

A weak upper air disturbance will race across the central Rockies Tuesday and may produce a couple inches of snow for the northern and central mountains. The Denver and the plains will miss any snow, but temperatures will stay on the chilly side today.

Road conditions will be much better Tuesday, with just a few scattered slippery spots in shaded areas and secondary roads. Temperatures will stay cool, with highs mostly in the upper 30s to mid-40s for lower elevations and in the upper 20s to mid-30s in the high country.

Warmer weather will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-50s on Wednesday in Denver and near 60 degrees on Thursday. In the mountains, highs will climb into the 40s under mostly sunny skies, although it will be windy.

A minor storm system will arrive on Friday with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible for the mountains and a chance for light snow in Denver and across the eastern plains.

Next weekend will be cool, but there will not be another snowstorm.

