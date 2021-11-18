Fire danger high again across parts of Colorado

A cold and quiet weather pattern now holds over Colorado, so conditions have improved for firefighters working the wildfire near Estes Park. Unfortunately, fire danger will get higher over the next 24 hours.

Denver has gone 209 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992. Denver is also on track for one of the latest first snows on record. If no snow falls through next Sunday (Nov. 21), the city would set a new mark for the latest first snowfall, beating the current record of Nov. 21, 1934.

Today will be dry and cool with a high of 52 degrees. Winds are going to increase late in the day ahead of a warm front that will cross the state Thursday night. Winds will increase in the foothills and will be a concern for firefighters. A red flag warning goes into effect this morning and remains in effect until early Friday.

Friday will be warmer — back to the middle 60s.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers Friday night and again Saturday. There's a slight chance that a few showers could roll east over the plains on Saturday. We'll see 50s through the weekend into the first of next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.