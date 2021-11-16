Mandatory evacuations issued for 20-acre wildfire near Estes Park

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 20-acre wildfire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Larimer County, which is about two and a half miles south of downtown Estes Park, forcing mandatory evacuations for nearby neighborhoods.

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District said the fire, called the Kruger Rock Fire, is burning in the area of Little Valley Drive and Fish Creek Road. Winds in the area are blowing 40 to 50 mph and are expected to stay the same or grow stronger through the afternoon. Red Flag Warnings, which mean critical fire weather conditions will happen soon or are already occurring, are in place up and down the Front Range until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

National Weather Service

The Estes Park Emergency Communications Center said mandatory evacuations are underway for residents and businesses in the area of Little Valley Drive, Hermit Park and the uplands of Fish Creek Road due to "immediate and imminent danger." If you are in this area, evacuate to the Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way. Hermit Park Open Space is also closed.

Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and businesses in the Meadowdale area. Residents should move livestock and pets out of the area in case the evacuations become mandatory.

For updates on this fire, text LCEVAC to 888777.

The American Red Cross Evacuation Center has opened at Estes Park Fairgrounds, located at 1209 Manford Avenue, for anybody in need.

Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 36 and Highway 34 to Estes Park.

As of 8:50 a.m., the fire was 20 acres.

According to Estes Park, a power outage was reported in the area just before 7 a.m., but has been restored. Power remains shut off to Little Valley due to the fire operations.

Denver7 has a crew on the way to Estes Park.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.