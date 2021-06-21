A cool start to summer across Denver

DENVER — We picked up a little rain overnight, but skies are already starting to clear and there will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon!

Eastern Colorado will see a slow warm up. Today is the first full day of summer, but our temperatures will make it feel more like spring.

We'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s on the plains, with 70s and 80s in the mountains. Hot and dry conditions are expected on the western slope, with temperatures well into the 90s near Grand Junction.

Things will heat up quickly though, with highs returning to the 90s Tuesday through the end of the week.

Smoke from wildfires in Utah and Arizona will be persistent across the state and in western Colorado. Stage 1 fire restrictions are into effect across much of western Colorado again and several wildfires are burning in the state. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect until 9 p.m.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.