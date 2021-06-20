Multiple wildfires burning in Colorado amid dry conditions

DENVER — Crews across the state are battling multiple wildfires as dry conditions persist.

On Sunday, at least three new wildfires were reported. A fire burning near Sylvan Lake State Park in Eagle County forced officials to issue pre-evacuation notices. Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park and much of the surrounding lands have been evacuated.

The fire is estimated to be at 90 acres and and growing in lodgepole pine and other timber on the White River National Forest. It is being pushed by high winds and firefighters are reporting extreme fire behavior, officials said.

In Moffat County, a fire was reported burning on Middle Mountain in the northwest corner of the county. The fire is on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and State Trust Lands, burning in heavy lodge pole pine timbers, officials said. The size of the blaze is unknown.

Another blaze reported Sunday is burning in Pitkin County. The fire is burning in steep terrain near mile marker 11 on the Frying Pan Road. A helicopter is dropping water on the fire and federal wildland crew is on the way.

A separate Pitkin County fire, the Snowmass Canyon Fire, was fully contained Saturday. The one-acre blaze did not damage any structures.

A third fire reported Sunday is burning in the area of Forest Service Roads 280 and 285 on Green Ridge in Routt County. Several local, state, and federal resources are on scene, officials said.

A lightning-sparked fire on Mount Falcon in Jefferson County flared up Sunday, growing a quarter acre since Saturday. A helicopter is attacking the blaze while the park remains closed.

Lightning is also being blamed for starting a wildfire in Rio Blanco County Friday. The 500-acre Oil Springs Fire is burning 20 miles south of Rangely and was at 0% containment Sunday.

The Oil Springs Fire is burning in a remote area, preventing trucks from getting to the blaze, officials said. However, no structures are threatened. The BLM is expecting the fire to burn numerous acres. Highway 139 was closed Sunday as the fire encroached.

Also on Saturday, BLM reported several fires along Interstate 70 amid multiple lightning strikes. The largest fire is the Smith Gulch Fire, an estimated 5-acres blaze burning northeast of De Beque and is visible from I-70. Officials reported multiple engines, crews, and aircraft are making good progress on the fires.

