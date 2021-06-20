Pre-evacuations ordered after wildfire reported in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Pre-evacuation notices were issued for residents in the Sylvan Lake area after a wildfire was reported in Eagle County Sunday.

The fire is burning near Sylvan Lake State Park, about two miles southwest of the lake, officials said.

Campers and others recreating in Sylvan Lake State Park and much of the surrounding lands have been evacuated.

The fire is estimated to be at 90 acres and and growing in lodgepole pine and other timber on the White River National Forest. It is being pushed by high winds and firefighters are reporting extreme fire behavior, officials said.

Crews from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, and the U.S. Forest Service are responding.

