Russell Wilson to return to Seattle for Broncos' 2022 season opener; Denver hosts Texans in Week 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The carousel of quarterback chaos screeched to a halt on March 8.

Two months later, Russell Wilson’s arrival continues to reap benefits. The Broncos returned to relevancy and will open their season with Wilson returning to Seattle in a Monday night primetime game that is expected to be simulcast on Denver7.

Wilson switching teams proved to be the biggest offseason acquisition, a nine-time Pro Bowler exchanged for eight assets – three players in Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant – and five draft picks. Wilson could face Lock – a polarizing figure in his three seasons in Denver – in Nathaniel Hackett’s head coaching debut. The Broncos aim to start fast, looking to snap their six-year playoff drought.

The Broncos host the Texans in the home opener on Sept. 18. They will be a heavy favorite against one of the NFL’s worst teams.

Denver’s full schedule will be released at 6 p.m. The Broncos return to Monday night is after last year’s absence ended a three-decade run. Denver is expected to have multiple primetime games.

The Broncos’ known games are as follows:

Week 1 Sept. 12 at Seahawks (6:15 p.m. MT)

Week 2 Sept. 18 vs Texans (2:25 p.m. MT)

Week 8 Oct. 30 at Jaguars in London

Week 9 Bye

Week 16 Dec. 25 at Rams