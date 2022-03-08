Denver Broncos acquire QB Russell Wilson in trade with Seattle Seahawks

DENVER – Broncos general manager George Paton promised an aggressive search for a franchise quarterback. His wide net failed to ensnare Aaron Rodgers, but it caught Russell Wilson.

In the Broncos’ biggest deal since the team signed Peyton Manning, the Broncos agreed Tuesday in principle to acquire star Russell Wilson for multiple draft picks and players.

According to sources, the Seahawks will receive Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, Drew Lock, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. The deal is as big as it gets in the NFL — but Denver lands the quarterback it needs to win in this league.

Harris tweeted a sad emoji after the deal was announced.

Wilson instantly turns the Broncos into a contender. He owns a 104-53-1 record and is a nine-time Pro Bowler. Wilson skunked Denver in Super Bowl 48 and lost to the Patriots the following season.

He is considered a future a Hall of Famer. At 33, he figures to have at least five years left on his career, if not longer. He has two years, $51 million left on his current contract with cap hits of $24 and $27 million. This move leaves the Broncos with $16 million in cap space.

Wilson knows Colorado. He is a former Rockies draft choice in 2010, but never realized his dream of playing in the big leagues. A fourth second baseman, he hit .229 in the minors in 315 at-bats, before eschewing baseball for the NFL.

This move changes for everything for Denver. After missing the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, the Broncos now have a quarterback that can matchup with the best in the AFC, which includes Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.