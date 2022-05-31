Prosecutors move to dismiss case against Broncos receiver jerry Jeudy

DENVER – Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the tampering charge against Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy Tuesday morning ahead of a scheduled court hearing in the case, according to a spokesperson with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Jeudy, 23, was set for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon in the case following his arrest on May 12. He was charged with one count of second-degree criminal tampering, a class 2 misdemeanor.

“I can confirm that this morning, our office filed a motion to dismiss the case against Jerry Jeudy and vacate today’s 1:30 p.m. scheduled hearing,” spokesperson Eric Ross said in a statement sent at 9:30 a.m.

At 11:15 a.m., Ross confirmed the hearing had been vacated.

Jeudy was arrested on the charge earlier this month after he got into an argument with the mother of his child and put her wallet, baby formula, and their child’s medical paperwork in his car and locked it, according to sheriff’s office documents.

He said she had taken one of his phones and wouldn’t give it back, and the woman told deputies she was trying to leave for Virginia but could not because those items were locked in Jeudy’s car, according to the documents.

At a court hearing the day after Jeudy’s arrest, and after he spent the night in jail, the woman said she wanted the case against him dismissed, saying she did not feel threatened, reiterating there was no physical contact between the two, and saying she only called deputies so they could “monitor the situation” on May 12.

"We have been monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," an NFL spokesperson told Denver7 Broncos Insider Troy Renck Tuesday morning.

Jeudy’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said after the hearing earlier this month he would be surprised if the case proceeded much further after the initial hearing.

Hopefully people will understand that sometimes bad things happen to good people, and that’s what this case is,” Steinberg said at the time. “I don’t think he should have been arrested. I don’t think he should have been incarcerated, and I think people are going to look at this and come to the same conclusion that I did and say, ‘Boy, this is a bump in the road.’ This is a really, really good guy and we’re sorry this had to happen to him.”