Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy arrested, sheriff's office says

DENVER – Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday by deputies in Arapahoe County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrest happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to a source with knowledge of the arrest. Jeudy was going through the booking process as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. A source with knowledge of the investigation told Denver7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski the arrest involved a "domestic situation."

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tweeted just after 2:30 p.m. that Jeudy was being held at the Arapahoe County jail for investigation of second-degree criminal tampering, with a domestic violence enhancer, and that he was being held without bond. That charge is a class 2 misdemeanor.

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022

104.3 The Fan first reported news of his arrest Thursday.

In a statement, the Broncos said just before 3 p.m. they were aware of the matter and were in the process of gathering more information.

According to Colorado’s Title 18, a person commits second-degree criminal tampering if they “tamper with property of another with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance to that person or to another, or if they knowingly makes an unauthorized connection with property of a utility.” The domestic violence enhancer would potentially increase the penalty if Jeudy is formally charged and convicted.

Court records show he was found guilty last July of a traffic infraction for speeding 10-19 miles per hour over a 75 mile per hour speed limit in Arapahoe County.

If the NFL determines Jeudy broke the league's personal conduct policy, Jeudy could potentially face a suspension.

Just last week, Jeudy, the Broncos’ 2020 first-round pick, spoke about his hopes of rebounding this year in his third season and with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

It remains impossible to overstate how disappointing Jeudy's 2021 was. He failed to score a touchdown during the season after starring in OTAs and training camp. He caught six passes for 72 yards in the season opener at the Giants before suffering a high right ankle sprain — there was fear of a fracture —on an awkward tackle.

He never regained traction due to a confluence of factors. The Broncos offense did not do anything particular well other than take care of the football. With Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock reluctant to take chances, Jeudy too often became a decoy.

The former first-round pick has 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons.

