Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware

DENVER — While Broncos Country knows DeMarcus Ware's legendary status, unfortunately he will not be a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this year's class during the NFL Honors show Thursday, and the Super Bowl 50 champion was not named. This was his first time under consideration for the honor.

Terrific class. But I am admittedly disappointed that @DeMarcusWare didn't get in on first ballot. He will get into Canton soon. But not this time. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 11, 2022

Ware began his legendary career in 2005 with the Dallas Cowboys, racking up 117 sacks in 141 games. The linebacker was released in 2013 and made his way to Denver, where he solidified his status as one of the best pass rushers in league history.

In his first year as a Bronco, he recorded 10 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl. The next year, he was not only selected to the Pro Bowl again, but also helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. He recorded seven quarterback hits against Tom Brady during the 2015 AFC Championship game and two sacks against Cam Newton during Super Bowl 50.

Ware ended his career as a Bronco in 2016, recording four sacks, three defensive touchdowns and 229 quarterback hits in his final year.

While he will not receive a gold jacket and bronze bust this time around, it's only a matter of time.

Speaking of matter of time, former Boulder Fairview High star Tony Boselli was elected into the Class of 2022 Thursday on his sixth attempt as a finalist.