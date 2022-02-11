Tony Boselli, former Boulder Fairview star, elected to Hall of Fame

DENVER — Tony Boselli knows history.

The former Boulder Fairview High star became the first ever draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now he's their first player to reach Canton.

On his sixth attempt as a finalist, Boselli, 49, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Boselli endured criticism about his short career and too many injuries. However, his resume featured steak over sizzle. He reached the Pro Bowl five times and was named first-team All-Pro three times, making him a worthy all-time great.

Former Broncos star outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, a pivotal force and leader of Denver's 2015 Super Bowl championship team, failed to make it on the first ballot, but remains a solid candidate to achieve football immortality.

Boselli is joined in the 2022 Hall of Fame class by Packers safety LeRoy Butler, 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young, Saints linebacker Sam Mills, Raiders receiver and former CU star Cliff Branch, Patriots defender Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and official Art McNally.