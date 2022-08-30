Watch Now
How to watch the Denver Broncos, other NFL teams this season on Denver7

Four Broncos games will air on Denver7 this fall
Vikings Broncos Football
Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Vikings Broncos Football
Posted at 4:06 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 18:06:29-04

DENVER — The new NFL season is just around the corner after final roster cuts Tuesday, and fans of both the Broncos and other NFL teams will be able to catch many of this season’s games on Denver7.

The Denver7 Sports team will have full pre- and postgame coverage of every Broncos game and Broncos Insider Troy Renck will always have the latest Broncos news for Denver fans.

With a new coaching staff, an exciting array of young playmakers, and Russell Wilson under center, the Broncos are looking to make the playoffs this season for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in 2015.

They’ll kick off the season facing Wilson’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks, on Monday Night Football on Denver7 on Sept. 12.

The full schedule of Broncos and NFL games that will air on Denver7 can be found below (Broncos games highlighted):

  • Monday, Sept. 12 — Broncos at Seahawks on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 19 — Vikings at Eagles on Monday Night Football — 6:15 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 26 — Cowboys at Giants on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 — Broncos at Colts on Amazon Prime and Denver7 — 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 17 — Broncos at Chargers on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 30 — Broncos at Jaguars in London — 7:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 19 — Rams at Packers on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 2 — Bills at Bengals on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 7 — Teams TBD on Monday Night Football – 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 7 — Teams TBD on Monday Night Football — 5:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
