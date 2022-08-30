McTelvin Agim cut as Broncos began shaving roster to 53 players

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The abrupt nature of NFL cut day remains jarring. Roughly 860 players around the league will be told they do not fit on a roster.

Some will find spots with new teams and up to 16 per club can wiggle onto practice squads, including six veterans. Most will not land elsewhere. For too many, with no minor league available, today marks the end of the journey.

It is a reminder that the NFL is a business, one as sympathetic as a parking ticket.

The Broncos' cuts began trickling in on Tuesday morning in advance of the 2 p.m. deadline. The first notable player waived? Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim. A former 2020 third-round draft pick under the previous coaching staff and general manager, Agim finished with a flourish.

The ex-Arkansas standout starred in the final preseason game with a sack, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections against the Vikings. However, he trudged through a quiet camp, passed often in practice reps by Wisconsin rookie Matt Henningsen. The Broncos also drafted defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, which worked against Agim.

Agim told Denver7 on Saturday that he thought he had done enough to make the team, but recognized he was on the bubble.

"Football is a crazy sport. You have to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best," Agim said. "I think I have grown a lot as a player. But sometimes it's not about how much you've grown, but about the numbers."

The Broncos face tough decisions at multiple positions, including receiver and tight end. And it would surprise no one if George Paton worked a trade or made a waiver-claim or two to finalize the roster.

The Broncos' cuts leading up to Tuesday's 2 p.m. deadline. This list will be updated throughout the day:

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Sam Martin

OFFENSE

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

RB JaQuan Hardy

DEFENSE

DT McTelvin Agim

CB Bless Austin

LB Jeremiah Gemmel

CB Donnie Lewis Jr. (waived/injured)

