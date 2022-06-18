Denver Broncos release 2022 training camp schedule

Get ready, Broncos Country! The Denver Broncos announced their 2022 training camp schedule Friday — a sign that the 2022-2023 season is just around the corner.

There will be 14 practices, which are free and open to the public beginning Wednesday, July 27 at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood. Training camp will conclude with a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their matchup during the first preseason game of the year.

Most practices will start at 10 a.m. Parking lots will open at 8 a.m., and gates will open at 9 a.m.

On Saturday, July 30, the Broncos will participate in an NFL-wide celebration titled "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday." It will be a free, ticketed event, according to the organization, and more information will be announced at a later date.

Ford is a presenting partner of the training camp. Fans who show their Ford key fob at the Broncos team store will receive 15% off their total purchase during training camp. Also, the first 30 fans who show their Ford key fob at the "Ford Fast Pass Tent" prior to gates opening will be granted expedited entry and will be able to sit in the front row.

Here is the Denver Broncos 2022 training camp schedule:



Wednesday, July 27 — 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 28 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, July 29 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 (Training Camp: Back Together Saturday) — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, August 1 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 4 — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, August 5 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 6 — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday, August 8 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, August 9 — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 11 (joint practice with Dallas Cowboys) — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Broncos will kickoff preseason against the Cowboys on August 13, and begin the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on August 19. For more information on training camp, click here.