Tiny Town reopens Memorial Day Weekend, manager thanks viewers who stepped up to donate

MORRISON, Colo. — Tiny Town will once again kick off the season by welcoming visitors Memorial Day weekend.

This time last year, the general manager was worried about their future because the park was running out of money and was unable to open due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I still can’t believe it. I’ve never missed a summer in 20 years," said Elvira Nedoma, Tiny Town's general manager.

Tiny Town remained closed through the entire 2020 season, and the nonprofit's budget took a big hit. At the beginning of this year, Nedoma said she was still unsure if the park would be able to reopen.

"Our season is very short, that’s why it really hurt us. We don’t make a big profit here, and that’s why it hurt us," Nedoma said.

It was clear the future of Tiny Town was in jeopardy, so Denver7 Gives set up a fund last summer to help cover expenses. Viewers stepped up to donate more than $6,000, and others sent checks to Tiny Town along with letters sharing their memories over the years.

Nedoma said those donations helped the park survive and ultimately reopen for the 2021 season.

"We are grateful for their help, and deep down in their hearts, they love this place. That’s why they gave. They’ve been here before, a lot of people have been here in the state of Colorado," Nedoma said.

She said all of their employees are vaccinated, and they're looking forward to reuniting with guests.

"I know a lot of these families because they come each year, and I’m going to shed a few tears. I am, because I’ve already had calls from some of my favorite people, 'We’re coming up to see you,'" Nedoma said.

Tiny Town reopens on Saturday, May 29, and will be open through September. The operating hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.