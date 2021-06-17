Vosberg Pike Fire east of Durango 75% contained Thursday morning

DENVER – A wildfire that started Wednesday in La Plata County east of Durango was 75% contained at 70 acres as of Thursday morning.

The Vosberg Pike Fire forced the evacuation of 12 homes along La Plata County Road 228 on Wednesday as the fire grew. It was first reported on Rabbit Mountain, on Bureau of Land Management land.

The U.S. Forest Service and La Plata County said 73 firefighters were working the fire, along with a large air tanker, Chinook helicopter, another helicopter and two single-engine air tankers.

Homes within a two-mile radius of the 7000 block of County Road 228 are on pre-evacuation notice. An evacuation center was activated at Florida Mesa Elementary.

A Type 3 crew is leading management of the fire, whose cause is still under investigation.

Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on the San Juan National Forest on Wednesday as southwestern Colorado deals with extreme and exceptional drought conditions. Much of western Colorado is moving to Stage 1 restrictions this week.

