40 acre fire burning on Rabbit Mountain, homes evacuated

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in La Plata County has led to evacuations for homes in the area.

La Plata County officials said the Vosburg Pike Fire is located between County Road 502 and County Road 228.

Evacuations have been made for homes within a half-mile radius of County Road 228, which is closed.

Homes within a two mile radius are on pre-evacuation.

The county has set up an evacuation center at Florida Mesa Elementary at 216 Highway 172.

The fire was first reported on Rabbit Mountain on Bureau of Land Management property.

Durango Fire Protection District and Upper Pine Fire Protection District are on scene and several aircrafts are working the fire, which is approximately 40 acres.

La Plata County has an emergency notification system residents can register for to receive emergency notifications even when they're not home. Residents can register here.