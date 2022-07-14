JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – The Snow Creek Fire burning in Jefferson County is now 95% contained, according to West Metro Fire officials.

“Potential incoming weather forced our crews off the ridge a bit early today,” a spokesperson from the fire department said on Twitter Thursday, adding crews would be back Friday to finish up mopping.

The fire, which was first reported at around 3:15 p.m., is burning near Mt. Lindo off US 285, on the south side of the highway.

Deputies conducted door-to-door evacuations of homes in the area Tuesday, with 60 homes in Willow Springs being placed on a pre-evacuation notice around 4 p.m. Another home near the top of the ridge was evacuated, West Metro Fire officials said.

No structures were immediately threatened by the blaze.

Though a cause for the fire was ruled undetermined, fire investigations believe lightning was most likely the cause of the blaze as there were lightning strikes in the area about two hours prior to the fire being reported, officials said.