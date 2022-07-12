Snow Creek Fire in Jefferson County prompts evacuation orders

DENVER — Crews responded to a brush fire burning near Mt. Lindo off US 285 in Jefferson County Tusday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was conducting door-to-door evacuations of homes in the area. Sixty homes in willow springs were put on pre-evacuation notice around 4 p.m., and one home near the top of the ridge was evacuated, West Metro Fire said.

No structures are immediately threatened and the fire was about one acre in size as of 4:30 p.m. Officials have dubbed the fire the Snow Creek Fire.

Belleview Ave. and Willow Springs Drive are closed, as is Mt. Lindo Park to S. Turkey Street.

The fire was first reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and is burning on the south side of the highway.

Air support is on scene, working with crews on the ground as they try to contain the blaze, according to the sheriff's office.

Specific numbers on the size of the blaze or the exact cause weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.