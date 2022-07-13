DENVER – West Metro Fire Rescue officials said not much was left of the Snow Creek Fire burning in Jefferson County as containment grew to 50% by Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, which was first reported at around 3:15 p.m., is burning near Mt. Lindo off US 285, on the south side of the highway.

“The report from crews on the fireline indicates there's not much left of the #snowcreekfire,” West Metro Fire Rescue officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

A helicopter from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is helping firefighters on the ground as they work on building a perimeter and continue containment of the blaze, officials said.

Crews were working their way around the fire, digging line, clearing out debris, checking for hotspots and cutting down burned vegetation, officials wrote.

Deputies conducted door-to-door evacuations of homes in the area Tuesday, with 60 homes in Willow Springs being placed on a pre-evacuation notice around 4 p.m. Another home near the top of the ridge was evacuated, West Metro Fire officials said.

No structures were immediately threatened by the blaze.

An update on the fire’s size was not immediately available but was thought to be about one acre in size as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Belleview Ave. and Willow Springs Drive remain closed, as is Mt. Lindo Park to S. Turkey Street.

A cause of the fire was also not immediately available.