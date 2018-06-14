CSU researchers use plane to study impacts of wildfire smoke

FT. COLLINS, Colo. -- Smoke from wildfires burning across the state is visible along the Front Range and it could be affecting your health. A team of CSU researchers is launching a new project to study the impact.

They will take samples by flying a plane straight into the smoke. The $3.8 million study attempts to better understand the composition of the smoke and how much it matters to air quality.

Instruments are currently being loaded onto the C-130 aircraft and sampling will begin in late July. The smoke sampling will last for six weeks. One of the lead researchers on the project said they are essentially building a chemistry lab on a plane.