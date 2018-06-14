Colorado wildfires: Slow progress as forecast shows rain on the way

DENVER – After a week that saw the outbreak of multiple large wildfires that forced thousands of Colorado residents out of their homes, firefighters are hopeful that the potential of rain this weekend will bring some much-needed relief.

The largest fire in the state, the 416 Fire north of Durango, had grown to nearly 30,000 acres as of Thursday morning. The fire is holding steady at 15 percent containment. Some residents and businesses west of U.S. Highway 550 who were forced to evacuate were allowed to return home at noon but remained on pre-evacuation orders.

Residents, businesses on west side of U.S. Highway 550 north from Honeyville to Glacier Club; East side from Mead/Albrecht north to Rockwood can return home beginning at noon. These areas remain on pre-evacuation. #416Fire https://t.co/EivzC9bbCt pic.twitter.com/kjS5AMV3ZL — La Plata County, CO (@LaPlataCountyCO) June 14, 2018

The Buffalo Fire, which forced evacuations of some residents in Silverthorne, is holding steady at 91 acres and 20 percent containment. Evacuation orders remain in place.

Firefighters say weather will continue to be a challenge as warm, dry conditions persist for the next two days. There’s a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, including dry lightning, which raises the potential of new fires.

Forecasters expect rainfall, heavy at times, to move into the region this weekend and that could create new problems – the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction has issued a flash flood watch for parts of southwestern Colorado, including the burn areas of the Burro and 416 fires. The flash flood watch lasts from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

MAP: Here are the major wildfires currently burning in Colorado

Below are the latest details on some of the largest active fires in the state:

416 Fire:

Size: 32,076 acres

Containment: 15 percent

Location: 13 miles north of Durango

Cause: Unknown

Badger Creek Fire:

Size: 11,021 acres

Containment: 0 percent

Location: Medicine Bow National Forest in Wyoming and Colorado

Cause: Unknown

Bocco Fire:

Size: 415 acres

Containment: 50 percent

Location: 3 miles NW of Wolcott

Cause: Unknown

Buffalo Fire:

Size: 91 acres

Containment: 20 percent

Location: Just west of Silverthorne

Cause: Unknown

Burro Fire:

Size: 2,829 acres

Containment: 0 percent

Location: 4 miles south of Rico, being handled as part of 416 Fire

Cause: Unknown

Fourmile Fire:

Size: 500 acres

Containment: 80 percent

Location: 23 miles north of Craig

Cause: Unknown