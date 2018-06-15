Colorado fire officials urging people to stop flying drones near wildfires

"Had to shut down operations because somebody had flown a drone into restricted air space," Hall said.
The Bureau of Land Management said tankers and helicopters were grounded for at least an hour and were unable to douse flames while crews searched for the drone.
"If you have aviation equipment moving quickly and they hit a drone, that's going to cause significant damage and really be a safety issue for that pilot," explained Hall.
The safety risks for pilots is why Hall said fire crews ground planes when drones are spotted, which results in a loss of critical resources firefighters need to save homes and keep wildfires from spreading.
"It could be five, 10 fewer tanker drops, bucket drops and that can make a huge difference in a wildfire," said Hall.