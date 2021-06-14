Watch
All evacuations lifted for Platte River Fire in Jefferson County

Posted at 5:35 AM, Jun 14, 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — All evacuation and pre-evacuation orders for the Platte River Fire in Jefferson County were lifted Sunday evening.

The fire, which is about 37 acres, was 50% contained as of Sunday afternoon. The fire is burning in Ramona Gulch, 4.25 miles northeast of Buffalo Creek and 2 mils east of Foxton.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office lifted the evacuation orders around 7 p.m.

With the exception of local residents, Platte River Road will stay closed between Foxton Road and the Douglas County line until further notice.

The fire started on June 10 around 3 p.m. on private land and then burned into U.S. Forest Service land.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

