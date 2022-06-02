Aurora 12-year-old spells his way into Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Aurora's Vikram Raju is a finalist in the Scripps National Spelling Bee!

The 12-year-old is a student at Aurora Quest K-8 and finished 21st in last year's Scripps National Spelling Bee. Since then, he's been studying every single day.

Vikram made his way into the finals by correctly spelling golilla, which is a "starched white collar worn by some Spanish magistrates," according to Merriam-Webster.

There are 12 total finalists in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

