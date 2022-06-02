Watch
NewsPositive News

Actions

Aurora 12-year-old spells his way into Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

Vikram Scripps National Spelling Bee Finalist
Scripps National Spelling Bee
Vikram Scripps National Spelling Bee Finalist
Posted at 8:07 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 22:23:20-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Aurora's Vikram Raju is a finalist in the Scripps National Spelling Bee!

The 12-year-old is a student at Aurora Quest K-8 and finished 21st in last year's Scripps National Spelling Bee. Since then, he's been studying every single day.

Vikram made his way into the finals by correctly spelling golilla, which is a "starched white collar worn by some Spanish magistrates," according to Merriam-Webster.

There are 12 total finalists in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Click here to learn more about Vikram!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL.png

What you need to know, in-depth & positive AM news | Get our good morning newsletter