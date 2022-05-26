Watch
Meet our Scripps National Spelling Bee local spellers: Vikram

Colorado's back-to-back spelling bee champion says he finds inspiration from fellow back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic ahead of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Vikram
Posted at 7:35 PM, May 25, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — Vikram has been waiting a long time for this week.

Vikram Raju, a 12-year-old at Aurora Quest K-8, finished in 21st in the Scripps National Spelling Bee last year. Since then, he's been studying every single day.

"Winning is something I dream about every day," he told Denver7. "It would be the happiest moment of my life, by far."

Vikram doesn't only think about winning. He is also excited to make the trip to Washington, D.C., and meet the other contestants. Since last year's Scripps National Spelling Bee was virtual, he missed out on those perks.

In the above video, you can learn more about Vikram's story, as we begin our series of profiling all three contestants from Colorado.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins on Tuesday, May 31.

