Colorado Sec. of State prohibits use of 41 components of Mesa County voting system after probe

DENVER – The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is prohibiting the use of more than 40 components of Mesa County’s voting system after an initial investigation found the county clerk and recorder’s office allowed a non-employee to take part in a “trusted build” of the system earlier this year and turned off surveillance cameras at the site.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the order prohibiting the use of 41 devices, including computers and scanners, on Thursday, three days after she issued an order to Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters requesting information about what her office called a security breach.

Someone gave images of basic input/output system (BIOS) passwords to right-wing media that ended up online, as the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel first reported and The Bulwark elaborated on earlier this week, which led to the order.

“You could change settings, for example. You could take screenshots. You can really pull out information to try to undermine confidence in the voting equipment itself,” Griswold said earlier this week in regard to the passwords for the county.

On Tuesday, the secretary of state’s office staff, along with county officials, conducted an inspection of voting systems and records in Mesa County after Peters did not respond to the order, according to Griswold’s office. The district attorney’s office also initiated a separate criminal investigation into the clerk and recorder’s office.

Peters, meanwhile, appeared at a symposium in South Dakota hosted by Mike Lindell, the pillow salesman who has spread false election conspiracy theories since last year. Peters discussed the order from the secretary of state and said, “I don’t trust them.”

Griswold’s office said Thursday its analysis was ongoing and that it was awaiting more documents required from the order but issued some findings that led to the order prohibiting Mesa County from using the various equipment.

The probe found that Mesa County “authorized a non-employee” to attend the May 25 trusted build in question and had also told the secretary of state’s office that the person was indeed an employee.

It also found that “evidence suggests that the Mesa County Clerk’s office directed Mesa County staff to turn off video surveillance of the voting equipment prior to the May 25, 2021 trusted build.”

The cameras were not turned back on until August, according to Griswold’s office.

And the investigation found chain of custody documents for multiple machines involved in the voting system were not sealed until a day or two after the trusted build.

All that taken into consideration, according to Griswold’s office, the Department of State could not determine that BIOS settings weren’t accessed after May 25.

“The Department finds that it cannot establish a verifiable chain of custody for any of the voting systems components in Mesa County and cannot establish confidence in the integrity or security of these components,” Griswold’s Thursday order states. “…[T]he Secretary of State has determined it is necessary to take the further action of prohibiting the use of voting systems components in Mesa County.”

Griswold is discussing the order and next steps in a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.