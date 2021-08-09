Investigation underway into security protocol breach at Mesa County Clerk's Office

DENVER – The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has initiated an investigation into a security protocol breach involving the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and its voting system.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office said the potential breach involved images posted online that showed basic input/output system (BIOS) passwords that must be entered before booting up a computer, or in this instance, part of the county’s voting system.

Griswold’s office said the passwords were for “one or more” parts of the county’s voting system and said the posting of them constituted “a serious breach of voting system security protocols” and an election rules violation.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel first reported the news of the investigation Monday.

The secretary of state’s office said it was “likely from the content of the social media postings” that the information was gathered during a build installation on May 25 to which there was limited access.

“The collection and dissemination of this information during the trusted build installation violated security protocols and Department of State rules governing the process,” the secretary of state’s office said in a news release.

The office also said that the security protocol breach “has not created an imminent direct security risk to Colorado’s elections, and did not occur during an election.”

Griswold's office sent an order to the clerk and recorder's office requesting an inspection of election equipment "and other relevant materials," a spokesperson said.

Depending on what the investigation finds, the security protocol violations could end up with Mesa County’s voting systems being decertified, according to Griswold’s office.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said one of the investigators from his office had been assigned to the case.

“We are taking this situation very seriously, but I cannot comment on whether we are considering criminal charges until the investigation is complete,” Rubinstein said in an email.

Stephanie Reecy, a spokesperson for the clerk and recorder’s office, said the district attorney’s office had asked the county not to comment on the case until the investigation is complete.

“Confidence in the election process is paramount to Mesa County,” Reecy said.

