What’s that?: Jurassic Empire drive-thru attraction open at National Western Complex

DENVER — This Memorial Day weekend, the National Western Complex will host a pop-up drive-thru dinosaur attraction.

The event is called Jurassic Empire and features animatronic dinosaurs.

Families can remain in their cars while driving by 60 different dinosaurs.

Organizers say there are opportunities to interact with the creatures and learn about them while driving through the attraction.

The last day to experience Jurassic Empire is Monday, May 31.

The exhibit is a ticketed attraction with prices starting at $61 per car.

