7 best things to do in Denver and beyond this Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this Memorial Day weekend.

1. Levitt Pavilion free LIVE Summer Concerts are back! Levitt Pavilion Denver is the first and only free cultural venue in Denver. They offer a free concert series each year along with programs for children and artists. This weekend they are kicking off their series on Friday with a performance by Dustbowl Revival (with Emily Schott Robinson) from 5pm – 10:30pm. Saturday’s show will feature Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers (with Graham Good & The Painters) from 5:30pm – 10pm, followed by Mike Love (with Cas Haley) on Sunday from 3:30pm – 9pm.

2. The Museum for Black Girls is celebrating Black Girl Magic with an immersive pop-up sensory exhibit where people not only see art, but feel and interact with it. The Museum of Black Girls is a space to celebrate as well as educate people about the journey of black women. The museum is currently open every Friday from 11am – 6pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. Get your tickets here.

3. The BOLDERBoulder may not be happening this year again due to COVID-19 restrictions, but don't let that stop you! In lieu of the traditional event, you'll still get a chance to race for BOLDER on the Run — a 10K race with live in-person and virtual options. Registration has closed to those wanting to run in-person, but it's still open for those who wish to do so virtually. The event goes on from Saturday, May 29 through Memorial Day.

4. If you're in the mood for a show in the sky, head out to Elitch Gardens for their Memorial Day fireworks! The display will happen at sundown, which these days happens at around 8 p.m. or so. More. info. here.

5. Lakewood’s Inspire Arts Week is kicking off this Friday. This in-person event takes place from May 28 – June 6 and offers free and low-cost arts and cultural experiences. Inspire Arts Week is spread across Lakewood at more than 20 locations including galleries, cultural centers, shops and more. To view event calendars and details head here.

6. It’s your last chance to embark on your Jurassic journey at the All New Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru . The entire family can experience over 60 moving, breathing, massive dinosaurs from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle. This event takes place at the National Western Complex and tickets must be purchased in advance.

7. Colorado School of Mines Museum of Earth and Science is back! Take a trip through Golden’s geological past through their displays. With more than 2,000 items currently on display and more than 40,000 items in their collection, you will always find something new to see. You can even earn a free rock or mineral by participating in a family-friendly scavenger hunt! Admission is free, but visitor capacity is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Head here to learn more.

BONUS!

The city of Aurora and Colorado Freedom Memorial’s Colorado Remembers ceremony is taking place this weekend on Saturday from 8am – 1pm. The ceremony commemorate those who have served in the military and their families and will include Memorial tours, entertainment, military displace and a pancake breakfast. This event is free, but donations will be accepted.