Fees to be waived for passports lost, damaged in Marshall Fire

DENVER — Passport fees will now be waived for anyone whose passport was damaged or destroyed in the Marshall Fire.

U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse sent a letter to the U.S. Department of State on Jan. 21 requesting passport fee waivers for people impacted by the Marshall Fire, and the department approved the request on the same day.

The fee waivers mean passports can be replaced at no cost.

The U.S. Department of State and FEMA have resources with more information on passport fee waivers for people affected by the Marshall Fire.

People who need help replacing government documents lost in the Marshall Fire — like passports, vaccine cards or social security cards — can reach out to Hickenlooper’s office at casework@hickenlooper.senate.gov or (303) 244-1628.