Marshall Fire: Resources for victims, ways to help, where to donate and more

Federal, state and local groups are ready to help residents who lost their homes, were displaced, or were affected by the devastating effects of the Marshall Fire.

FEMA has made disaster assistance available to Marshall Fire victims, and they can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Resources for emergency food and other assistance are available through the Community Foundation for Boulder County , the Jewish Community Center , Mental Health Partners , Sister Carmen , EFAA and the OUR Center .

The wind-driven Marshall Fire tore through Superior, Louisville, and parts of unincorporated Boulder County Thursday, destroying an estimated 991 structures and damaging 106 homes. Two people are missing and are feared dead.

It started around S. Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive around 11 a.m. Thursday and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. It grew to become the most destructive fire in Colorado history. The cause is still under investigation.

A preliminary list of structures lost can be found here. To self-report a damaged or destroyed structure that is not included on the preliminary list, visit boco.org/MarshallFireSelfReport .

The city of Louisville is in the process of creating a map of destroyed or damaged homes and it has compiled a list of resources available to residents. The map and resource page is available here .

Click here for latest evacuation information.

Note: Officials are asking the public not to bring any donations to shelters or fire and police departments.

Below is a list of additional resources and other important information available for Marshall Fire victims.

Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center

Boulder County and community partners have opened a Disaster Assistance Center to help people who lost homes in or were displaced by the Marshall Fire. They will have a range of services available, including property loss and filing claims for assistance, financial and food assistance, mental health supports, transportation, and more.

The center can help with the following services:

Gift cards for buying food

Help with transportation and vouchers

Consultation on property loss and filing claims for assistance

Referrals to emergency shelters

COVID-19 tests

Information about options for short- and long-term housing

The center is located at Boulder County Southeast County Hub at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, which will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. It will likely stay open for 3-4 weeks to provide assistance to families displaced by the fires.

Food Resources

Food banks

People impacted by the Marshall Fire are invited to come to Community Food Share to get free groceries from 1 to 3 p.m. No documentation or proof of address are required at this time. Check back here often for updated times and dates.

The YMCA of Northern Colorado, which is still accepting donations (blankets, pillows, dog and cat food) at their location at 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette. Click here for updates about what’s still needed for victims of the Marshall Fire.

Metro Care Ambulance Services is also collecting items to help people impacted by the wildfire. They're looking for items like toiletries, clothing, gift cards for food and supplies, durable water bottles, dry and canned pet food, phone chargers, toys for children, diapers, wipes and masks. Donations can be dropped off at Metro Care Ambulance Services, which is located at 11111 E. Mississippi Ave. in Aurora.

Housing Resources

Evacuation centers

There are several evacuation centers still active for people who lost their homes following the fire in Boulder County. The evacuation centers are:

YMCA of Northern Colorado: 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026.

Rocky Mountain Christian Church: 9447 Niwot Rd, Niwot, CO 80503

N. Boulder Rec Center: 3170 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304

Longmont Senior Center: 910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont (not for overnight shelter)

FOR ANIMALS: Jefferson County Fairgrounds: 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden

Mount Calvary Lutheran: 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, Colorado 80305 [For those who have tested positive for COVID-19]

If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, please evacuate to the COVID Recover Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, CO

Westminster Calvary is open to anyone that has been evacuated by the Marshall Fire. The church is located at 10138 Wadsworth Pkwy #1000, in Westminster, CO

Marshall Fire Housing Needs and Availability

A Facebook group called "Marshall Fire Housing Needs and Availability" was started to help those displaced by the Marshall Fire connect with those offering homes, rooms and office space. You can find the group here.

Denver Apartment Finders

With rebuilding expected to take some time, an immediate goal is finding housing for hundreds of people who may be in need of it. The owner and founder of Denver Apartment Finders helps people find apartments that fit their budget and needs without having to do any of the work. The entire process is free. They are now ready to help people in Boulder County find affordable options for housing.

Mental Health Services

Contact Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255, to speak with a professional counselor about any area where you could use support for yourself or a loved one following Marshall Fire.

Jewish Family Service has partnered with the Community Foundation Boulder County to offer counseling services to Boulder County residents. The program offers up to $500 towards five individual counseling sessions (a maximum of $100 per session), or up to $875 towards five family counseling sessions (a maximum of $175 per session) and provides a pool of licensed providers from which to choose.

I Matter is offering three free mental health sessions for any youth in the state, largely available via telehealth. Call 1-800-985-5990 support available at each of the evacuation shelters.

You can also call mental Health Partners at (303) 443-8500.

The National Disaster Helpline is also available at each of the evacuation shelters for anyone needing assistance. Call 1-800-985-5990.

More Resources, Ways To Give And Important Information

Replacing lost documents

Congressman Joe Neguse's Office is offering assistance in replacing documents (social security cards, passports, driver’s license, birth certificates) that have been lost in the fire.

Please email congressmanjoe.neguse@mail.house.gov with a list of documents you need replaced and they will get you connected with a Constituent Advocate from their office to help you through the process for each. The office number is 303-335-1045.

Getting prescriptions filled

Some residents who were ordered to evacuate their home may have left without bringing their prescription medications with them or may not have access to their prescription drugs.

During declared emergencies such as the Marshall Fire, impacted individuals can get prescription refills even if it would otherwise be too early to refill their prescriptions. The following guidance will help those evacuees in need of getting their prescriptions refilled.

Call your health insurance company to tell them about your circumstances and need to obtain early prescription refills. The Colorado Division of Insurance has told health insurance companies to be prepared for this.

Assistance for small businesses lost to the fire

Federal assistance is available from the Small Business Association (SBA) to businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

Interest rates can be as low as 2.83% for businesses, 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations and 1.438% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To be considered for SBA assistance and all forms of federal disaster assistance, survivors must first contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency at www.disasterassistance.gov . Additional information and details is available by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

Golden Gives Day

Participating Golden businesses will be donating to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund on Friday. Golden Gives Day is a designated day in which a percentage of sales from participating businesses will be donated to the fund.

Over 60 Golden businesses are slated to participate in Golden Gives Day, and the list of participating businesses continues to grow. To see a list of participating businesses, visit their Facebook page.

Free storage with U-Haul

Four stores with U-Haul Company of Northern Colorado will provide 30 days of free self-storage for people impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. Those locations are:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Park Hill, 4800 Colorado Blvd., Denver - 303-800-4814

U-Haul Moving & Storage of the Mile High City, 7540 York St., Denver - 303-286-2766

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longmont, 3885 Highland Dr., Longmont - 970-535-6262

U-Haul Storage of Loveland, 3305 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland – 970-663-2707

Airbnb

If you have shelter to offer displaced residents, please sign up to be a vetted host at Airbnb.com and you will be alerted through the Airbnb Open Homes Program if needed.

Baby supplies

Local nonprofit WeeCycle will host a drive-thru distribution event on Monday to provide baby essentials (including diapers, wipes, baby food, formula, bottles, and clothing) to families displaced by the Marshall Fire. WeeCycle is holding this event in partnership with Louisville-based children store Pitter Patter and the nonprofit food banks Conscious Alliance and We Don’t Waste.

It will stay open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 720 Front St. in Louisville. To learn how to donate, click here or text weecycle to 56651.

Lost and found pets

Anybody whose pet is missing can file a report on the Humane Society of Boulder Valley’s website here . Use this online Lost Report form to submit a lost report outside of business hours.

If you find an animal, contact the Humane Society quickly so it can be reunited with its owner. File a Found Report here .

All lost and found animals are on the organization’s website.

Sister Carmen

Sister Carmen is taking donations that can be dropped off at 655 Aspen Ridge Drive, Lafayette at the east entrance.

They are currently accepting:

Cash: www.sistercarmen.org

Gift Cards: $100 increments to Walmart, Target, Costco, and local area restaurants

Easy-to-eat and no-prep foods (ex. Granola bars, snack mixes, fruit, peanut butter, crackers, soups, bottled water)

Donate to and help from Salvation Army

The Salvation Army provided about 4,000 meals to people in emergency shelters and first responders. The Salvation Army is currently stationed at The Disaster Assistance Center (1755 South Public Road, Lafayette).

The Salvation Army is asking anybody who wants to make a donation to them to text FIRERELIEF to 51555 or visit its fire relief webpage here .

IRS extends 2021 tax-filing deadline for Marshall Fire victims

The Internal Revenue Service is giving those impacted by the Marshall Fire extra time to file their taxes. Affected individuals and businesses will have until May 16 to file returns and pay any taxes due. The deadline to file for taxpayers not affected by the fire is April 18.