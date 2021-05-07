Woman killed in crash with semi in Clear Creek Canyon Thursday

DENVER – Colorado State Patrol said Friday that the driver of a minivan who died in a crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon in Clear Creek Canyon was found to have caused the crash after crossing the center line of the highway.

The driver was only identified by CSP as a 38-year-old Lafayette woman. A spokesperson for the agency said she was driving the van westbound on U.S. 6 through the canyon when she crossed the center line and hit the semi-truck, which was headed eastbound, head-on.

CSP said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and died after being taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old man from Mead, sustained minor injuries.

CSP said the investigation determined the woman driving the minivan was at fault in the crash. The road was closed for about 3 ½ hours Thursday evening during the investigation and cleanup.

