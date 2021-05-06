Crash closes U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon Thursday afternoon

DENVER – A crash between a minivan and a semi-truck closed both directions of U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Though little information has been released about the crash thus far, video from Denver7’s helicopter showed a minivan with front-end damage and a semi-truck nearby, along with fluid on the road. Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

The highway is closed between Colorado Highway 119 on the west side and Colorado Highways 58 and 93 on the east side. CDOT and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says drivers should expect an “extended closure.”

