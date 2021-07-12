Wildfire smoke will continue settling around Colorado for few days, NWS says

Smoke from wildfires near and far will settle around Colorado this week, spurring Air Quality Advisories in more than a dozen counties.

The National Weather Service out of Boulder said the Front Range will stay under smoke plumes originating from fires in Oregon, Idaho and Northern California (The Beckwourth Complex fire in California grew to 89,000 acres this weekend after two wildfires combined earlier this month).

We'll be under the smoke plume from the western U.S. (Mainly OR, ID, Northern CA) wildfires through the next couple days. Look at smoke concentrations through atmosphere at midnight tonight, noon Monday, and noon Tuesday. #COwx #wildfires pic.twitter.com/0Sql2LuSOl — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 12, 2021

Several wildfires are currently burning in Colorado as well, but firefighters made good progress in the past few weeks increasing containment, with the exception of the new Morgan Creek Fire about 15 miles north of Steamboat Springs. Most of the older blazes aren't expected to grow, fire officials said last week.

Visibility in Denver is poor due to the smoke and ozone concentrations are hovering between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups across much of the northern Front Range, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Air Pollution Control Division.

This includes Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley. The CDPHE said it's advising active people, and those with lung diseases like asthma, to avoid spending long periods of time outside between noon and 10 p.m. Monday.

An Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke was issued at 7 a.m. Monday for Routt, Jackson, Grand, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Mesa, Delta, Gunnison, Pitkin, Lake, Delta, Montrose, and Gunnison Counties and will last through at least Tuesday at 9 a.m., according to the CDPHE.

NOAA ESRL NEIS Team Screenshot of smoke map over the western U.S. as of 11 a.m. Monday.

The CDPHE said moderate to heavy smoke has been observed in northern Routt County around the Morgan Creek Fire. Residents may see more smoke Monday afternoon as the fire becomes more active and as smoke from out-of-state fires moves into Colorado. It will begin to drain to lower elevations by the evening into Morgan and Reed Creeks and the Elk River Valley, and will likely impact Glen Eden and Clark early Tuesday morning.

Drivers on Interstate 70 will likely see smoke along the roadway in Summit County as well.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return to the mountains and foothills Monday afternoon and evening, with scattered precipitation possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Tuesday's storms will bring the threat of gusty winds and flash flooding, which will continue into Wednesday as more intense storms cover the state.

Click here for a current map of the Air Quality Index around Colorado. Click here for NOAA's current smoke map.