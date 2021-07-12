Watch
NewsWildfire

Actions

Morgan Creek Fire in Routt County grows to 3,400 acres

items.[0].image.alt
Morgan Creek Fire PIO
Morgan Creek Fire_July 11 2021.jpg
Morgan Creek Fire_July 11, 2021
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 11:55:25-04

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — A fire that ignited Friday afternoon about 15 miles north of Steamboat Springs grew to 3,414 acres as of Sunday evening, with 0% containment.

The Morgan Creek Fire, which started south of Hinman Campground near Forest Road 400 and County Road 64/Seedhouse Road in the Routt National Forest, has been moving southeast toward Floyd Peak and has entered the Mount Zirkel Wilderness, authorities said Sunday.

It's continuing to move toward the burn scars from the Burn Ridge Fire and Middle Fork Fire.

Forest Road 400 is closed where County Road 64 enters the National Forest. Forest Roads 440 and 442, as well as the spur roads off them, are also closed. Recreation sites — including campgrounds, trailheads and the Seedhouse Guard Station — along the Seedhouse corridor are closed. A large section of the Continental Divide Trail is also closed in the area.

Some residents in the area are under a voluntary pre-evacuation notice.

Morgan Creek Fire_July 11, 2021

The fire's behavior is currently considered "moderate" and is spotting, crowning, and torching, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school