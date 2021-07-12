Morgan Creek Fire in Routt County grows to 3,400 acres

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — A fire that ignited Friday afternoon about 15 miles north of Steamboat Springs grew to 3,414 acres as of Sunday evening, with 0% containment.

The Morgan Creek Fire, which started south of Hinman Campground near Forest Road 400 and County Road 64/Seedhouse Road in the Routt National Forest, has been moving southeast toward Floyd Peak and has entered the Mount Zirkel Wilderness, authorities said Sunday.

It's continuing to move toward the burn scars from the Burn Ridge Fire and Middle Fork Fire.



Forest Road 400 is closed where County Road 64 enters the National Forest. Forest Roads 440 and 442, as well as the spur roads off them, are also closed. Recreation sites — including campgrounds, trailheads and the Seedhouse Guard Station — along the Seedhouse corridor are closed. A large section of the Continental Divide Trail is also closed in the area.

Some residents in the area are under a voluntary pre-evacuation notice.

Morgan Creek Fire PIO

The fire's behavior is currently considered "moderate" and is spotting, crowning, and torching, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.