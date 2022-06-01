Wheat Ridge woman with Alzheimer's still missing after a week; police continue search

DENVER – Wheat Ridge police continue to search for a 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who has been missing for a week now after she failed to return home from nearby Anderson Park last Wednesday.

Gloria Gonzales, 73, had been dropped off at the park by her husband last Wednesday and was expected to walk back home – something she does on a regular basis and enjoys, according to police. But she did not return home, and her husband reported her missing on Friday.

Wheat Ridge police said Wednesday she remains missing. The department said it has been thoroughly searching the area, using a bloodhound over the weekend and on Tuesday, and searching throughout the green belt and neighborhoods in the area.

Wheat Ridge police said they had also canvassed neighborhoods for any surveillance video showing Gonzales and followed up on leads.

But she has still not been found as of Wednesday afternoon. Described as 5-foo-t5 and 135 pounds, with long brown hair, Gonzales was last seen wearing a black blouse, fuzzly blue and pink pajama pants and white sneakers. She was carrying a black backpack and red and black blanket, according to police.

“We continue to be concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone who believes they have seen Gloria or knows where she may be located to call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release.

Gonzales also went missing last October but was found safe later that day.