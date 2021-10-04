CBI issues senior alert for woman, 72, missing since Saturday in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A 72-year-old woman with Alzheimer's has been missing since Saturday night, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Gloria Gonzales was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the 4600 block of Otis Street in Wheat Ridge, according to the CBI. She took her husband's phone with her, as well as a brindle-colored pitbull.

She may be driving a green 1994 Subaru station wagon with Colorado license plate number PEO-183, police said.

Gonzales has Alzheimer’s, police said.

She is described as a Hispanic woman standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. She has black and gray hair. At the time, she was wearing a white T-shirt and dark blue or green pants.

Anybody who sees Gonzales is asked to call 911 or the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-237-2220.