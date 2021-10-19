Westminster police say September apartment complex fire was intentionally set; suspects sought

DENVER – Westminster police are investigating a September fire at an apartment complex on Federal Boulevard as arson and are asking for help identifying any potential suspects.

The Sept. 24 fire at the Park Place Apartments, near Federal Blvd. and 91st Avenue, displaced 70 people.

Westminster police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said Tuesday that investigators had determined the fire was intentionally set. The authorities are asking for any witnesses who might have information about who is responsible for setting the fire to come forward.

The fire started just before 2:30 p.m. that day and caused heavy damage to the apartment complex – burning all three stories of the building and creating a large hole in the building’s roof.

The city of Westminster said that day there was a reported, but unconfirmed, explosion on the first floor before the fire started. There were 24 apartments in the building that burned.

Fire agencies from around the Denver metro area responded to the fire, which shut down Federal Boulevard for hours.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000 for helping solve the crime.