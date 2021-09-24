Fire burns at Westminster apartment complex; Federal Blvd. closed in area

DENVER – A fire at an apartment complex in Westminster shut down Federal Boulevard Friday afternoon between 92nd and 90th avenues.

The fire was reported to be under control by 3:30 p.m., but crews were working on extinguishing hot spots and searching the apartment building that burned for any potential victims, the Westminster Fire Department said.

By just before 4 p.m., Westminster Fire said the building suffered heavy damage but said there were no reported injuries. The fire department said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and that crews would be at the scene for several more hours.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. at the Park Place at 92nd Apartments. More than 20 fire units responded to the scene. Westminster Fire said all three stories of the building involved had burned.

Video from the scene showed a large hole burned out of the roof of one of the buildings.

Westminster police said the closure of Federal Boulevard would continue into rush hour traffic.

