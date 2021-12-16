Thousands of Xcel Energy customers without power in Denver metro Thursday morning after windstorms

DENVER — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers are waking up without restored power after Wednesday's windstorm knocked down power poles and pushed trees to lean on, or take down, the wires.

As of 6 a.m., 395 outages were affecting 6,945 customers across the area, according to Xcel Energy's outage map. Across Colorado, 405 outages are affecting 6,956 Xcel customers.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 31,000 customers did not have power. Xcel Energy said its crews worked through the night to continue to restore electricity to homes.

The company said it had prepared for drastic impacts from the storm, and increased staffing levels to include 450 crews and contractors working throughout Wednesday on the outages.

Xcel Energy is reminding residents to never touch or move a downed power line.

To report an outage, use the company's mobile app, visit its website at xcelenergy.com/out, text "OUT" to 98936 to report an outage or text "STAT" to the same number to check the status of a power outage, or call 1-800-895-1999.

Major power outages are also affecting residents in Costilla County. Residents were told to prepare for a long-term — possibly days-long — power outage following Wednesday's strong windstorm.