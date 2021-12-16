In wake of Wednesday's windstorm, officials in Costilla County say it could take days to restore power

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — Officials in Costilla County have told residents to prepare for a long-term — possibly days-long — power outage following Wednesday's strong windstorm.

As of Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., 275 customers were without power, according to San Luis Valley Rural Electric Cooperative (REC). Its outage map Thursday morning indicated that 474 customers did not have power. The company said its crews are working to restore power as soon as possible after the hurricane-force winds ripped through the San Luis Valley. As of Wednesday afternoon, they had started to make repairs.

However, REC said its customers currently without power should be ready for a "prolonged power outage" because it expects the repairs to take several days.

Electric crews from Gunnison County Electric Association, National Power Line and Tri-State will help REC with this effort and supplies. REC said the limited supplies and poles is slowing down the restoration process.

To make matters more complicated, County Road 12, which is south of County Road X, is closed due to dozens of poles down along the road, REC said.

As of Wednesday evening, REC estimated that 58 transmission poles and 70 distribution poles are down in its service area, which is mostly in Costilla County.

Most of the other power outages in the San Luis Valley have been fixed.

Residents were welcome to go to an emergency shelter at Blanca/Fort Garland Community Center (17523 US 160, Blanca) if they did not have heat.