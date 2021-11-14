"They took my son away": Mother of man shot and killed in Denver wants justice

DENVER — More than a week after her son was shot and killed, Etsegenet Mekonnen doesn't have the answers she's looking for.

"They took my son away, and I want them to know how they broke my heart. They changed my life," said Mekonnnen.

Her son, Qalab Dessita, was shot along with two others while in a car in the early hours of Nov. 5. The conditions of the two other victims are not known.

Shards of glass still cover the sidewalk of Park Avenue and Globeville Road where Dessita was killed. Beyond the glass is a memorial for the 23-year-old with messages of love for a man taken too soon.

"He’s a fun kid. He loves to go out and have fun. That’s all. He has a really good heart and he’s kind," said Mekonnenen.

Dessita came from a large family and leaves behind two young siblings. As a single mother, Mekonnenen felt a special bond with her oldest child. She has a message for her son’s killer who still has not been caught.

"I want them to know I’m really really hurt. I wish I could ask them why?" she said.

The Denver Police Department does not have a description of the suspect. If you know anything, they are asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

