DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a triple shooting at Park Avenue West and Globeville Road Friday morning.

The Denver Police Department said when officers arrived at the scene, they found three men with gunshot wounds. They were all transported to a hospital with serious injuries.



Park Avenue West was closed both inbound and outbound from Interstate 25 to Larimer Street for the investigation. Around 5:10 a.m., inbound lanes reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.