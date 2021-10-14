Teen girl shot in domestic violence incident in Denver dies

DENVER – The teenage girl who was shot in a domestic violence incident Monday night along with two others, including an infant, has died, Denver police said Thursday.

The police department said the infant, who was the child of the girl and the 18-year-old suspected shooter, is expected to survive, as is a man who was also shot in the incident around 11:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of E. Girard Avenue.

Denver police did not say in what condition the infant or man were on Thursday; they were both in critical condition earlier this week. The teenager has not been identified.

The suspected shooter, identified as 18-year-old Ziyere Daniel, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

“The Denver Police Department passes our condolences to all parties involved and pleads that anyone who is experiencing intimate partner violence or may be a perpetrator to reach out for help,” the department said in a news release.