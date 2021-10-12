1 killed, 2 injured in domestic violence-related shooting in Denver, police say

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting that left two people injured and one dead.

The shooting happened late Monday evening along the 10000 block of E. Girard Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

One person died at the scene and two others had been shot and transported to a hospital.

Police confirmed the incident was a domestic violence situation.

Around 2 a.m., police said they believed they had accounted for everybody involved.

It's not clear if anybody has been arrested or the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.