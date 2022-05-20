Teen arrested for suspicion of murder after March shooting of 15-year-old in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to an Aurora shooting on March 11 that left a 15-year-old dead.

The Aurora Police Department said its Major Crimes Homicide Unit arrested the 16-year-old, who has not been named due to his age, for suspicion of first-degree murder. He is being held at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center on a no bond hold, police said.

The shooting occurred on March 11 along the 12700 block of E. Asbury Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old male — who was later identified as Christian Lopez, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office — with an apparent gunshot wound. Lopez died at a local hospital.

This marked Aurora's eighth homicide of the year.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 303-627-3100 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.